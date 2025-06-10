WALKER, Minn. - The owners of Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters wore their signature red polo shirts to court Monday to see a former employee sentenced to prison for theft.
“We are the team in red,” said Reed’s chief operating officer Andrew Arnold before Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge Jana Austad. He said the case against his former employee, Kelsey Rutland, is not just about money, “It’s about trust.”
Rutland worked at Reeds for years until investigators found she was the mastermind of a fraudulent gift card scheme, taking dormant or unused gift cards to “buy” firearms for family and friends who thought she was providing them with a discount, not stolen guns.
Prosecutors charged Rutland with 26 felony charges of firearm theft and racketeering last September. She pleaded guilty in March to seven theft charges and was sentenced Monday to 2 ¼ years in prison.
“It’s an important case for our community, one of the bigger ones,” said Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
Reeds has been a cornerstone of downtown Walker since 1952, just a few blocks down Main Street from the courthouse.
Over the course of two years, beginning in September 2021 through November 2023, Rutland stole 18 firearms and a variety of gear. She then sold the stolen merchandise that she customized through her laser engraving business. Products swindled from Reeds and the money paid to Rutland in exchange for the stolen goods totaled $40,700.
Rutland, 39, of Lake George, Minn., apologized to Reeds and said the Arnolds are a good family. She sat silently throughout sentencing with her head down and fingers tightly interlocked like a fist on the table. There was no one in the small courtroom in support of her, only Reeds staff and law enforcement.