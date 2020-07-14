The chances of your favorite television show earning an Emmy nomination have gotten a little better.

Citing a 15% increase in submissions over last year, the Television Academy has announced that it is expanding the number of nominated shows in the drama and comedy series categories from seven to eight.

"The increase in submissions is a reflection of the number of new voices, new television platforms and a tremendous growth in content from existing platforms across our industry," the academy's chairman and CEO, Frank Scherma, said in a release. "Despite production suspension resulting from COVID-19, there is a wealth of excellent work submitted for this year's competition."

The expansion comes five years after the academy increased the comedy and drama from six nominees to seven.

The academy also announced that the number of nominees in other categories will now be determined by the number of submissions, using the following criteria:

• 1-19 submissions: a sliding scale of zero to 4 nominations.

• 20-80 submissions: 5 nominations.

• 81-160 submissions: 6 nominations.

• 161-240 submissions: 7 nominations.

• 241 or more submissions: 8 nominations.

Going by last year's submission numbers (and, again, entries have risen 15%), these alterations will boost the number of nominees in competitive acting categories. For instance, there would have been a mandated eight nominees in both drama supporting acting categories and seven in the supporting acting comedy races.

These acting categories often have seen a surplus of nominees in recent years, thanks to the academy's "2% rule," which granted nominations to contenders who came within 2% of qualifying. (The comedy supporting actress category had eight nominees in each of the past two years.)

The new qualifications eliminate the 2% rule, ending the guesswork and further confirming something viewers have known in their bones — there's an over-abundance of television, even when you're stuck at home during a shutdown.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced July 28. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 20, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for a third time.