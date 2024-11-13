'Emilia Pérez' wouldn't work without Karla Sofía Gascón. Now, she could make trans history

''All people that live in a body that they don't feel matches who they truly are do suffer one way or the other. But in my case, I feel like I handled it quite well,'' Gascón says. ''I always tried to be happy with the life I had, even before my transition. Maybe I chose to do this job as an actor because I wasn't quite happy with my life with the way I was before, so I wanted to experiment with other lives.''