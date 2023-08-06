Q: Several years ago, there was a show called "Emerald" or "Emerald City," where Dorothy was in a police car picked up by a tornado and taken to Oz. Can you tell me any more about this show? Why was it canceled? Any DVDs?

A: "Emerald City" was a 10-episode series airing on NBC beginning in January 2017. It starred Adria Arjona as Dorothy and Vincent D'Onofrio as the Wizard and was described as a darker take on "The Wizard of Oz," with at least one reviewer drawing comparisons to "Game of Thrones." Reviews were not great, reaching a mere 38% positive on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, as Variety.com reported when "Emerald City" was canceled, the show "never found an audience," starting with low ratings and declining as it went along. Still, it has been released on DVD, Blu-ray and Prime Video, and it is streaming on Peacock.

See you later?

Q: A few months ago, Chuck Todd closed "Meet the Press" by announcing he was leaving the show and would be replaced by Kristen Welker. Surprisingly, he was still there the following week and has remained there. I've never heard an explanation as to what happened. Do you know?

A: When Todd announced in June that he was leaving the long-running news program, he said, "While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here." Some stories have said Welker will take over in September, but NBC's report was less specific, saying, "Welker will take over the show as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up and prepares to enter the primary season." Todd, meanwhile, will remain with NBC as its chief political analyst.

Plans are brewing

Q: I am a fan of "The Good Witch" from Hallmark. I wonder if there are any plans for new movies or additional seasons of the show.

A: The production starring Catherine Bell seemed to end for good in 2021, after TV movies dating back to 2008 and a weekly series for seven seasons starting in 2015. But there have been hints that it will come back. About a year ago, one Hallmark executive told reporters, "We're always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular [intellectual property]." But nothing specific has come since. In the meantime, Bell has starred in the TV movie "Jailbreak Lovers," worked in the thriller podcast "Red Meat Village" and reportedly is developing some new projects.

Case closed

Q: I have never seen a rerun of the TV show "Naked City" and I am not aware that it has been on any streaming service since it was on in the 1960s. Do you know why? It certainly deserves to be seen again.

A: The police drama inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name originally aired on ABC as a half-hour drama in 1958-59, then an hourlong version in 1960-63. It was well-regarded, with Emmy nominations and occasional wins (including one for its cinematography), and it shows up on lists of best crime shows. The show has had an afterlife across media. Peacock carries the first season. There are DVD sets, one being the complete series. Prime Video, Freevee and the Roku Channel have it, as does the Retro TV network.

Full speed ahead

Q: I have memories of a show that aired, I think on CBS, back in the '60s. I believe the program was called "Super Car" and featured an amphibious vehicle and marionettes. Do you have any information on it?

A: "Supercar" (one word) was a British series that first aired in the United States in syndication in 1961 and indeed featured both a special vehicle and marionettes. The show was produced by Gerry Anderson, whose later works included "Fireball XL5," "Thunderbirds" and other marionette-featured shows as well as human-cast series such as "Space: 1999." You can see "Supercar" on Pluto TV, Freevee, Prime Video, the Roku Channel and DVD.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com