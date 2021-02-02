More from Star Tribune
Prep athletes of the week: Senior rink rat helps Cambridge-Isanti reclaim 'Rusty Skates' trophy
Jason Ziebarth's third-period goal lifted the Bluejackets over Princeton 2-1, ensuring the traveling trophy between the two programs was coming back after spending the five previous seasons in Princeton.