PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey made three 3-pointers in a game-opening 14-0 run that helped the Philadelphia 76ers lead Washington by 29 at halftime, and Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds in a 146-101 beatdown of the Wizards on Monday night.

Sixers fans were still filing into the arena when Maxey hit two 3s, Tobias Harris made a 3, Maxey hit another 3 and Harris added two free throws for the 14-0 lead that, yes, decided the outcome in the first two minutes of the game.

The hapless Wizards (3-19) never had a chance.

After all, the Wizards had seen this show before. The 76ers led 75-46 at halftime Monday night, the second time this season they scored 75 points by the break. The other? On Nov. 6 against the Wizards.

Maxey made five 3s and scored 24 points. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 21 points.

The Sixers entered shooting 37% from 3-point range, good enough for eighth in the league. In the first half, they made 14 of 29 3-pointers. Maxey hit five, Patrick Beverley went 3 for 3 and Embiid's lone 3 of the half put the 76ers up 75-44.

Yeah, it was that kind of game.

The 76ers (15-7) won their third straight game and can fatten their record with two games this week against Detroit and another against Charlotte. The Wizards, Pistons and Hornets have the three worst records in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers' schedule toughens up next week with a game against Chicago, the 12th team in the East.

The soft stretch could give the Sixers a game to rest Embiid. The reigning MVP and two-time scoring champion tweaked his left knee on an awkward landing on Friday against Atlanta. Embiid, who came in averaging 33.3 points and 11.5 rebounds, was a game-time decision. He was the last Sixer off the court during pregame warmups as he tested out the knee.

His knee was fine. His game was even better.

When Embiid scored his 30th point of the game, the 76ers led 94-62 in the third. Embiid checked out for good (on 14-of-20 shooting) with 1:25 left in the third and the 76ers up 105-65. He's scored 30 points in eight straight games.

The loudest roar of the game came when Washington's Mike Muscala missed two straight free throws, giving 76ers fans free fast-food chicken. Muscala, of course, already had cult status in Philly for hitting a winning 3-pointer in a meaningless game for Oklahoma City late in 2020 that knocked its draft position out of the top 20 and forced them to give their pick — per terms of a previous trade — to the 76ers. They took Maxey at No. 21.

