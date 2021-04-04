PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.
The four-time All-Star is averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games this season. He was injured on March 12 at Washington, and the 76ers went 7-3 without him.
The MVP candidate has missed a total of 16 games with back and knee injuries this season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP survey: ADs concerned NIL will skew competitive balance
College athletes will someday soon be permitted to be paid sponsors, social media influencers and product endorsers.
Colleges
Bueckers, Garza named Naismith players of the year
The awards continue to pile up for UConn freshman Paige Bueckers, the standout from Hopkins.
Colleges
To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90
Jalen Suggs took the inbounds pass and saw nothing but clear sailing. Three dribbles. Past the half-court line. A little stutter-step.
World
Europe ramps up vaccinations as virus haunts Easter holidays
The main stadium in the French city of Lyon opened as a mass vaccination center during Easter weekend, and thousands of people spent the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere in France as the government tried to speed up shots amid a new rush of coronavirus cases.
Sports
Rikako Ikee qualifies for Tokyo Olympic after leukemia
Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee on Sunday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics just two years after she was diagnosed with leukemia.