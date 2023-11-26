OKLAHOMA CITY — NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid just missed what would have been Philadelphia's first triple-double of the season with 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the 76ers ended the Oklahoma City Thunder's six-game winning streak with a 127-123 victory on Saturday.

Embiid made six free throws in the final 9.8 seconds to seal the win for the 76ers, who had a nine-point lead with 49 seconds left shrink to 125-123 after a basket by rookie Chet Holmgren with 2.5 seconds to play.

Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and eight rebounds, and Tobias Harris scored 16 points for the 76ers, who moved to 11-5, the same as the Thunder. Philadelphia rode a sizable advantage at the free throw line, making 37 of 45 attempts compared to 21 of 26 for Oklahoma City.

Holmgren led Oklahoma City with 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, like Embiid a first-team All-NBA selection last season, scored 31. Oklahoma City has lost four straight home games to the 76ers.

With 49 seconds left, Embiid fell to the ground awkwardly and grabbled his left ankle, but he quickly rose under his own power and stayed in the game. He had missed the 76ers' most recent game, a loss to Minnesota, with left hip soreness.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. He started despite an investigation by the NBA into accusations he had an improper relationship with an underage girl. The allegations came in a since-deleted social media post by an anonymous user from an account that's since been deactivated.

Thunder coach Mark Daignault said before the game ''it's not even a decision'' about playing Giddey and called the NBA investigation ''a league matter.'' The 21-year-old Giddey received mostly cheers from the home crowd at Paycom Center during pregame introductions and after each of his baskets.

Giddey declined to comment on the situation Friday.

In a game with 12 lead changes, Philadelphia seized control with an 18-5 run in the third quarter that included 3-pointers from Maxey, Nicolas Batum and Harris. A short jumper by Embiid put the 76ers ahead 93-80 with 55 seconds left in the quarter.

The 76ers jumped to a 16-5 lead as Oklahoma City made only two of its first eight shots, but the Thunder steadily closed the gap and led 31-29 by the end of the first quarter. Philadelphia was up 65-61 at halftime.

Holmgren set a new career high for 3-pointers, going 5 of 11 from behind the arc.

UP NEXT:

76ers: Will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Thunder: Will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.