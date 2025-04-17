Emberson scores twice, McDavid hits 100-point milestone and Oilers blank Sharks 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ty Emberson had a goal and an assist, Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers completed a four-game season series sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Max Jones and Corey Perry also scored goals while Connor McDavid had an assist on Emberson's goal for his 100th point of the season.
McDavid hit the 100-point plateau for a fifth straight season and for the eighth time in his career, becoming the fourth player in NHL history to do so. Wayne Gretzky (15 times), Mario Lemieux (10) and Marcel Dionne (8) are the others.
Emberson scored at 8:20 of the first period, and the Oilers extended their lead at 10:17 of the second on Jones' goal.
Perry added an empty-net goal late in the third period.
Alexandar Georgiev had 25 saves for San Jose, which lost its 11th straight (0-8-3).
Takeaways
Oilers: Gained momentum going into the playoffs with their fourth win in five games.