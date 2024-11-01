Embattled Republican candidate fights on in North Carolina governor's race

In what was once expected to be one of the fiercest down-ballot races of the year, a candidate who won the endorsement and effusive praise of former President Donald Trump continues to play defense as Election Day looms. He's been badly outspent by his Democratic opponent, state Attorney General Josh Stein, and he's still trying to blunt the impact of a CNN report on offensive comments he allegedly made on an online porn site years before he ran for public office.