MINNEAPOLIS — The embattled leader of the Minnesota Republican Party has been forced to resign amid allegations of running a "morally bankrupt" operation that was rife with verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment.

Jennifer Carnahan had resisted the pressure to resign, saying she had no knowledge of sexual harassment accusations and a "mob mentality came out in this way to defame, tarnish and attempt to ruin my personal and professional reputation."

Late Thursday, the party's 15-member board voted 8-7 to give Carnahan three months salary, about $38,000, with Carnahan herself casting the deciding vote on the severance.

The board also approved investigations into the party's finances and human resources protocols.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota," Carnahan said in a statement after the vote. "However, I signed up for this party to help us elect Republicans and I want to ensure that we can continue to do that."

Calls for Carnahan's resignation intensified after a close associate, GOP donor Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges. Carnahan insisted she knew nothing about his alleged sex trafficking before his indictment was unsealed last week.

Carnahan was also accused of creating a toxic workplace environment, one that blurred personal and professional lines, ignored concerns about sexual harassment and retaliated against employees who didn't fall in line.