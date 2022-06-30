One day after its coach vowed his team is better than it has been, Minnesota United scored three first-half goals and defeated L.A. Galaxy 3-2 Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso scored two of them as the Loons scored three goals in a game for the first time since a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire on April 23 — and did it in the first half alone.

They did so while playing the final 65-plus minutes up a man after Galaxy's Kevin Cabral went off with a red card that left Galaxy coach Greg Vanney livid.

They did so after two starters — midfielder Kervin Arriaga and striker Luis Amarilla — left the game injured before halftime.

They also did so after transferring designated player — and the club's highest-paid player — Adrien Hunou back to France's first division and Loons chief soccer officer Manny Lagos helped out in the TV broadcast booth with Kyndra de St. Aubin after play-by-play announcer Callum Williams was a late scratch because of medical issues.

The Loons were a goal and a man up after Cabral tried to leap over goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair after St. Clair won the pursuit for a ball and Cabral clipped St. Clair with his foot as he jumped over him.

The victory was their first on a three-game road trip that ended Wednesday in Los Angeles. It came after the Loons allowed goals in the 87th and 90th minutes and lost 2-1 in Miami on Saturday.

The Loons arrived Wednesday 5-8-3 overall and 12th in the Western Conference. The day before, Loons coach Adrian Heath said about his team, "There's not an awful lot wrong. This is not a bad team. This is a team that can compete with anybody."

On Wednesday, the Loons beat the sixth-place Galaxy after the two teams played to a draw at Allianz Field in May.

They built that 3-0 lead with three gorgeous goals, starting with Reynoso's curling, left-footed strike from 24 yards out that went just inside the back post in the ninth minute.

After Cabral drew that red card, Franco Fragapane scored his first goal this season with a left-foot strike of his own. This one was a rising one-touch shot just at the 6-yard box from left back Kemar Lawrence's crossing pass in the 36th minute.

Reynoso earned the brace after teammate Bongokuhle Hlongwane's unselfish pass set up another goal inside the 6-yard box with that left foot in the 43rd minute.

The Galaxy's Marco Delgado penalty kick in the 60th minute after Loons captain Wil Trapp committed a foul inside the 6-yard box made it 3-1.

Dejan Joveljic's 93rd-minute goal in stoppage time brought the Galaxy within 3-2, but no closer.

Trapp returned to the starting 11 in his midfield spot alongside Arriaga after he missed Saturday's game at Inter Miami because of yellow-card accumulation. That pairing lasted fewer than two minutes into the game before Arriaga went down in pain because of an injured ankle and was taken off on a stretcher.

That brought young Joseph Rosales into the game as an early substitute after he was kicked in his ankle in Miami. He had worked the past three days to get the swelling down by Wednesday night's kickoff.

The Loons didn't see former teammate Chase Gasper on the field. Acquired by the Galaxy in a May trade, Gasper was listed as out because of a thigh injury.

Earlier in the day, the Loons transferred Hunou to Angers SCO, putting him back in the French first division from which he arrived last year.

By transferring the 28-year-old forward, the Loons dealt their highest-paid but little-used player this season. They also opened one of their three designated-player spots as well as an international roster spot before MLS secondary transfer window starts July 7. Heath has promised his club will be active during that window by adding at least one or maybe two players.

Hunou was being paid $2,687,702 in guaranteed compensation this season. That's more than double the next highest-paid Loon. That's Reynoso, who is making $1,066,910 in guaranteed compensation this season. Hunou scored eight goals and had three assists in 38 games since he came to Minnesota and MLS in April 2021 from Stade Rennais in that French first division.

He scored seven of those eight goals while he started 22 of the 26 MLS games he played last season. This season, he played 121 total minutes and started one of nine games he played. He had an assist but no goals in a season when Heath most often opted to play Amarilla or Robin Lod in a striker's role out front.

"Anytime you have a player who doesn't quite work out, it leaves a bad taste," Lagos said on the team's pre-game television show. "But as a club you have to be honest and say it didn't work out. We're moving on. It opens up a DP slot. We're trying to get better."

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.