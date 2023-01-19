Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso on Thursday remained home in Argentina and away from his MLS club that's in its second week of preseason training.

"At this time, we understand that he is dealing with personal matters. We will provide an update when we have more to share," a team statement said.

Loons coach Adrian Heath in a video conference call from Florida training declined to answer a question about whether Reynoso's absence is related to legal issues stemming from a December 2021 arrest in Argentina.

"We provided a statement, and that's all we're going to attend to at this time," a team spokesperson told reporters on the call.

Veteran defender Kemar Lawrence also remains at home, in Jamaica, attending to what the team statement called a "personal matter."

"In an ideal world we would have everybody back and in market and working with the rest of the group," Heath said. "At this moment in time for them, they've got issues that they need to sort out. We'll respect that. Hopefully, they'll get here sooner rather than later."

The team last week indicated Reynoso was awaiting immigration paperwork unrelated to his legal issues in Argentina and expected him to arrive any day after he was absent for the start of preseason training on Jan. 9.

At the time, Heath said Reynoso had been cleared by MLS and the club to participate in team training and activities.

"As far as we're concerned, it's as you were, normal," Heath said last week.

Reynoso's hometown newspaper La Voz late last month reported he is facing a potential trial in Cordoba for a December 2021 arrest in which he was accused of making threats with a gun and beating a 16-year-old minor with it.

The Loons beat New York City FC 1-0 in their preseason opener Wednesday near Orlando. They'll play two more preseason friendlies there and will play three more in an MLS tournament next month in Indio, Calif. They open their 2023 season at FC Dallas on Feb. 25.

"If there is a plus point of this, it's we have a longer preseason than usual so we've got a bit more time to hopefully get them in," Heath said about Reynoso and Lawrence.