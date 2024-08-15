Emails show Delaware lieutenant governor's staff engaged in campaign matters during business hours

A forensic review released by the Department of Elections last month found that, from January 2016 to December 2023, Dana Long wrote 112 checks from his wife's campaign committee account to himself or to cash, and one check to his wife. The checks totaled just under $300,000 and should have been reported as campaign expenditures, the review found. Instead, 109 were never reported in initial finance reports, and the other four, payable to Dana Long, were reported as being made to someone else, according to the review.