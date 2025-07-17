Emails show DeSantis administration blindsided county officials with plans for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration left many local officials in the dark about the immigration detention center that rose from an isolated airstrip in the Everglades, emails obtained by The Associated Press show, while relying on an executive order to seize the land, hire contractors and bypass laws and regulations.
The emails show that local officials in southwest Florida were still trying to chase down a ''rumor'' about the sprawling ''Alligator Alcatraz'' facility planned for their county while state officials were already on the ground and sending vendors through the gates to coordinate construction of the detention center, which was designed to house thousands of migrants and went up in a matter of days.
''Not cool!'' one local official told the state agency director spearheading the construction.
The 100-plus emails dated June 21 to July 1, obtained through a public records request, underscore the breakneck speed at which the governor's team built the facility and the extent to which local officials were blindsided by the plans for the compound of makeshift tents and trailers in Collier County, a wealthy, majority-Republican corner of the state that's home to white-sand beaches and the western stretch of the Everglades.
The executive order, originally signed by the Republican governor in 2023 and extended since then, accelerated the project, allowing the state to seize county-owned land and evade rules in what critics have called an abuse of power. The order granted the state sweeping authority to suspend ''any statute, rule or order'' seen as slowing the response to the immigration ''emergency.''
A representative for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Known as the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, the airstrip is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami. It is located within Collier County but is owned and managed by neighboring Miami-Dade County. The AP asked for similar records from Miami-Dade County, which is still processing the request.
To DeSantis and other state officials, building the facility in the remote Everglades and naming it after a notorious federal prison were meant as deterrents. It's another sign of how President Donald Trump's administration and his allies are relying on scare tactics to pressure people who are in the country illegally to leave.