BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Davis Cheek threw a pair of touchdown passes and Elon's late defensive stop on a two-point conversion gave the Phoenix a 24-23 win over Campbell on Saturday.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Snead with 1:11 remaining to bring the Camels within 24-23, but Elon's defense stuffed the run attempt for two to secure it.

Williams threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jai Williams and Campbell led 17-7 with 9:57 left in the third. Elon (1-1) responded when Cheek led a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Brayboy 3 1/2 minutes later.

Following Tre'Von Jones' interception of Williams, Elon took advantage of the short field. With 9:46 left in the fourth, McKinley Witherspoon ploughed in from four yards out to cap a 28-yard drive and the Phoenix led the rest of the way.

Williams threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 68 yards for Campbell (0-2).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25