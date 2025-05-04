McALLEN, Texas — Elon Musk's rocket launch site Starbase on its way to becoming a Texas city after lopsided early voting results.
Elon Musk's rocket launch site Starbase on its way to becoming a Texas city after lopsided early voting results
Elon Musk's rocket launch site Starbase on its way to becoming a Texas city after lopsided early voting results.
The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 12:56AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Elon Musk's rocket launch site Starbase on its way to becoming a Texas city after lopsided early voting results
Elon Musk's rocket launch site Starbase on its way to becoming a Texas city after lopsided early voting results.