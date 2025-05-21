Elon Musk's pullback from politics comes after his last big investment was a flop

In addition to his political contributions, Musk paid three individual voters $1 million each for signing a petition in an effort to goose turnout. Musk also offered to pay $20 to anyone who signed up on his group's site to knock on doors for Schimel and posted a photo of themselves as proof. His organization promised $100 to every voter who signed the petition against ''activist judges'' and another $100 for every signer they referred.