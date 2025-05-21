Elon Musk's pullback from politics comes after his last big investment was a flop

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin could go down as billionaire Elon Musk's last big spend on a political campaign.
And it was a flop.
Musk, the richest person in the world, said Tuesday that he would be spending less on political campaigns. The announcement came as Musk is stepping back from his role in the Trump administration, saying he will spend more time focused on his businesses, and just seven weeks after the candidate he backed in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race lost by 10 percentage points.
Democrats in the swing state said Musk's comments show that a party-led effort in this spring's election, dubbed '' People vs. Musk, '' succeeded in making Musk and his money ''toxic.''
''The people have won,'' said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler. ''The biggest funder in Republican politics is taking his toys and going home."
Brandon Scholz, a retired longtime Republican strategist in the state, said that at least in Wisconsin, ''after that court race he deserves to be labeled as toxic.''
But that doesn't mean Musk couldn't spend money on races in the state and nationally again, especially if the stakes are high and his money could make a difference, Scholz said.
''Does he bring with him a lot of baggage? Possibly,'' Scholz said. ''But over time, maybe not as much."