Elon Musk says the real threat to democracy is the people who accuse Trump of endangering it

While calling it a fair question, Musk also said that the Jan. 6 attack by Trump's supporters has been called ''some sort of violent insurrection, which is simply not the case" — a response that drew applause from the crowd. More than 100 law enforcement personnel were injured in the attack, some beaten with their own weapons, when a mob of Trump supporters who believed his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of votes.