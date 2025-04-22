Wires

Elon Musk says starting in May his time spent with DOGE will 'drop significantly' and he'll allocate more time to Tesla

Elon Musk says starting in May his time spent with DOGE will 'drop significantly' and he'll allocate more time to Tesla.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 9:48PM

NEW YORK — Elon Musk says starting in May his time spent with DOGE will 'drop significantly' and he'll allocate more time to Tesla.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says he has no plans to fire Fed chair, days after he hinted he might do just that and caused a market selloff

Trump says he has no plans to fire Fed chair, days after he hinted he might do just that and caused a market selloff.

Wires

Elon Musk says starting in May his time spent with DOGE will 'drop significantly' and he'll allocate more time to Tesla

Wires

US health officials announce policy changes designed to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from foods by the end of 2026