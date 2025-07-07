Elon Musk says he's formed a new political party. But it's not clear if he actually has

Elon Musk has said that he's formed a new political party, but it's unclear what steps — if any — he's taken to do so, or how the effort might affect upcoming elections.
Musk has not yet released any additional information. Spokespeople for Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, didn't immediately comment Monday.
While there are many recent federal elections filings that reference the Tesla and SpaceX CEO or his companies, Musk himself has even gone on his social media platform batting down at least one filing as fake.
The possible new political party marks another development in the rift between Musk and President Donald Trump over the Republican's sweeping tax cuts law, which the tech billionaire has called ''insane.''
The fissures between Trump and his one-time top surrogate and Department of Government Efficiency cost-cutter-in-chief have exposed not only the fragile nature of relations between two of the country's most visible personalities but also the potential political consequences of disagreeing with the priorities of either man. The squabble could be particularly costly for Musk, whose businesses rely on billions of dollars in government contracts, and whose publicly traded company Tesla has taken a market hit.
Here's what we know — and what we don't — about Musk's new political party:
Musk says he's formed the America Party
Musk said Saturday on X that he had formed the America Party ''to give you back your freedom.'' He'd teased the move for days, threatening to make his own party if ''this insane spending bill passes'' Congress. He spent part of Sunday taking feedback from X users about the party, which he indicated he'd use to get involved in the 2026 midterm elections.