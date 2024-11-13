Elon Musk says he and Trump have 'mandate to delete' regulations. Ethics laws could limit Musk role

Launching test flights out of South Texas, SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is how NASA intends to land astronauts on the moon for the first time in more than a half-century. NASA has awarded more than $4 billion to SpaceX for the first two human moon landings coming up later this decade under the Artemis program. Musk has been at odds with the Federal Aviation Administration for slowing Starship over what he contends is excessive bureaucracy.