Elon Musk is gone, but DOGE's actions are hard to reverse. The Institute of Peace is a case study

WASHINGTON — The staff was already jittery.
The raiders from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency had disposed of the U.S. Institute of Peace board, its acting president and its longtime outside counsel. But until 9:30 p.m. on March 28, there was hope the damage might be limited.
Then termination notices started popping up in personal emails.
As he departs, Musk is leaving behind a wounded federal government. DOGE's playbook has been consistent: Take over facilities, information technology systems and leadership. Dismiss the staff. Move too quickly for the targets or courts to respond or fix the damage.
Thousands of federal workers have seen the playbook unfold. What makes USIP, a 300-employee organization, unique is the blitz during its takeover has been, for the moment, reversed in court. The headquarters taken away in a weekend of lightning moves is back in the hands of its original board and acting president.
The question they must answer now is a point that U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell made during one hearing: Can USIP be restored? ''A bull in a China shop breaks a lot of things,'' she said.
As the institute tries to reboot, it's a question for others in their own DOGE struggles.
Targeting an agency aimed at fostering peace