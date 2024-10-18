Elon Musk holds his first solo event in support of Trump in the Philadelphia suburbs

He exhorted the crowd to make sure they and their friends and family were registered to vote and to ''pester'' those who weren't. Toward the end of the question period, which included more than a dozen from those in the audience, he was asked to explain whether people should vote early in Pennsylvania. Musk was momentarily distracted by a fan waving a hat, which he appeared to sign, and then by a child whom he brought onstage for a photo.