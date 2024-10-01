Review: On its farewell tour, Jeff Lynne’s ELO could have used more Jeff Lynne

ELO guru Lynne, 76, is the last original member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band that prospered from 1972-86 with its post-Beatles Beatles sound. He still looks remarkably the same with a shaggy mop of dark hair, tinted glasses and a well-kempt goatee. However, he didn’t seem to be the same as the rock hero who put on a unforgettable show in 2019 at the X (which was ELO’s first local appearance in 38 years).