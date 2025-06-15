Elly De La Cruz has 3 RBIs, scores 3 runs as Reds rally to beat Tigers 8-4

DETROIT — Elly De La Cruz homered, scored three times and drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Sunday.
De La Cruz singled and scored in the fourth, had an RBI single before scoring in a four-run eighth and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. He has homered in a career-best four straight games.
Three Tigers' errors led to five unearned runs. With the Tigers leading 4-2, TJ Friedl led off the eighth with a grounder to the mound, but Brant Hurter misplayed it into a two-base error.
Tigers closer Will Vest (5-1) came in, but Matt McLain singled, putting runners on the corners, and De La Cruz followed with an RBI single.
A failed double-play attempt left the bases loaded, and Will Benson tied the game with a sacrifice fly.
Gavin Lux followed with an RBI single and the fourth run scored on a wild pitch. Vest left the game after the play with a possible injury.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jahmai Jones' home run, but the Reds scored twice in the fourth.
De La Cruz led off with a single and took second on a throwing error by Sawyer Gipson-Long. He scored on a single by Tyler Stephenson, and an error by Javier Báez led to a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe.