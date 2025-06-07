Elko hits 2-run HR, Houser pitches 6 strong innings as White Sox beat Royals 4-1

CHICAGO — Tim Elko hit a two-run homer, Adrian Houser pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Saturday.
Chase Meidroth also went deep for the White Sox, who have won three straight for the second time this season.
Houser (2-1) gave up a run and six hits while striking out six and walking one. It was the 32-year-old right-hander's fourth quality start since signing with the White Sox on May 20.
Cam Booser and Steven Wilson each gave up a hit in a scoreless inning, and Dan Altavilla got the last three outs for his second career save — first since 2020 while pitching for Seattle.
Michael Wacha (3-5) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.
Royals first baseman Vinny Pasquantino had was 3 for 3, including his 10th homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.
Elko's homer in the bottom of the second gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead. Meidroth pushed the advantage to two runs with his shot in the third, and Edgar Quero capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Key moment