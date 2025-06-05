Sports

Elko delivers RBI single in the 10th to help White Sox beat AL-leading Tigers 3-2

Tim Elko singled and scored pinch runner Korey Lee in the 10th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 3-2, walk-off win over the American League-leading Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 9:31PM

CHICAGO — Tim Elko singled and scored pinch runner Korey Lee in the 10th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 3-2, walk-off win over the American League-leading Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

With the win, Chicago split the four-game series. The Tigers had swept the White Sox in April in the first of four series between the teams this season.

Rookie infielder Chase Meidroth went 2 for 2 with three walks and an RBI for the White Sox. Josh Rojas was 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Reliever Steven Wilson (2-1, 1.89 ERA) worked a scoreless 10th inning for the win, stranding two baserunners. Beau Brieske (1-3, 4.57) took the loss, allowing a hit and a walk while getting just one out in the 10th.

Casey Mize worked 4 2/3 innings for the Tigers, allowing two earned runs, six hits and four walks. In the fourth, the White Sox took the early lead on a sacrifice fly by Mike Tauchman and an RBI single from Meidroth.

Chicago's Sean Burke had the longest outing of his young career, striking out five in seven innings. The 25-year-old kept Detroit scoreless through six before allowing a solo homer to Wenceel Pérez and an RBI single to Dillon Dingler that tied the game at 2 in the seventh.

Key moment

Brieske intentionally walked Andrew Benintendi to begin the 10th inning, then a sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position. Elko delivered a ground ball into left field for the win.

Key stat

Chicago relievers Cam Booser, Dan Altavilla and Wilson combined for a one-hitter over the final three innings.

Up next

The White Sox continue their homestand on Friday, opening a three-game series against the Royals. The Tigers are home against the Cubs on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

GAVIN DORSEY

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Oilers are playing the hits early in the Stanley Cup Final, matching the Panthers' physicality

Connor McDavid had two hits on the opening shift of the Stanley Cup Final, and that was just the start of the Edmonton Oilers taking the body in Game 1 of their rematch against the Florida Panthers.

Sports

Some of the most notable accomplishments and moments of Aaron Rodgers' career so far

Sports

Athletics' Shea Langeliers exits vs. Twins after grabbing left side while batting