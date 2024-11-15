High Schools

Elk River drops defending champ Chanhassen in Class 5A football semifinal

Elk River completed a set, ending Chanhassen’s season with a loss after defeating the Storm in the season opener.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2024 at 11:20PM

Chanhassen ended its 2024 season much the way the Storm got started — losing to Elk River.

The score was closer in the Class 5A state tournament game Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, a 21-19 loss vs. the 44-22 blowout suffered by the Storm against the Elks in their season opener.

Chanhassen, the defending Prep Bowl champion, shared great deal with Elk River — a champion in 2016, 2017 and 2022.

“We both got a lot better,” Elk River coach Steve Hamilton said.

The Elks now await the other Class 5A semifinal winner, Alexandria or Owatonna, who play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Chanhassen’s defense turned over the Elk River offense at the Storm’s 4-yard line in the first quarter. But the Elks defense picked up the offense as senior defensive back Ben Hickman intercepted a pass and returned the ball 65 yards for a score and 7-6 second-quarter lead.

“We practice over and over again these drops, these drops,” Hickman said. “I turned and saw the route I had seen all week in practice, then I saw the ball. I looked up at the Jumbotron because I was worried about getting caught.”

Hamilton joked: “It’s always funny to hear that because I think I would trip and fall.”

Turning serious, Hamilton said: “It was a huge play that electrified our sideline.”

Elk River’s offensive swagger returned late in the second quarter as quarterback Levi Harris scored from 1 yard and produced a 14-6 halftime lead.

The second half went back and forth.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Football: Totino-Grace defeats Orono, advances to meet Becker in 4A Prep Bowl

High Schools

Football: Johnson’s three TD's leads Jackson County Central into 2A Prep Bowl

High Schools

Minnetonka rolls past Anoka and into the Class 6A football Prep Bowl

Junior Kade Bush trimmed Chanhassen’s deficit to 14-12 with his 3-yard scoring plunge. Elk River sophomore running back Carsyn Kleffman carried up the middle for a 17-yard score and a 21-12 lead. But the Storm weren’t finished.

They drew closer when Nathan Ramler hit James Kopfmann for a touchdown, making the score 21-19 with 1:44 on the clock, but that score went final.

about the writer

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Elk River drops defending champ Chanhassen in Class 5A semifinal

card image

The Elks completed a set: They ended the Storm's season with a loss and began it that way.

High Schools

Football: Totino-Grace defeats Orono, advances to meet Becker in 4A Prep Bowl

card image

High Schools

Football: Johnson’s three TD's leads Jackson County Central into 2A Prep Bowl

Glass and metal siding outside US Bank Stadium create graphic shapes against the summer sky. ] JIM GEHRZ&#xef;james.gehrz@startribune.com (JIM GEHRZ/STAR TRIBUNE) / June 28, 2016/ 10:00 AM , Minneapolis, MN - BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Pix for special section for the opening of the new US Bank Stadium. You will be shooting photos for the special tab section. LEAVE FROM THE OFFICE AT 9:30 -- YOU'LL BE WALKING OVER WITH JENNI AND MARK V. These are photos that we need shot while you are over there: Gl