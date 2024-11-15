Chanhassen ended its 2024 season much the way the Storm got started — losing to Elk River.
Elk River drops defending champ Chanhassen in Class 5A football semifinal
The score was closer in the Class 5A state tournament game Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, a 21-19 loss vs. the 44-22 blowout suffered by the Storm against the Elks in their season opener.
Chanhassen, the defending Prep Bowl champion, shared great deal with Elk River — a champion in 2016, 2017 and 2022.
“We both got a lot better,” Elk River coach Steve Hamilton said.
The Elks now await the other Class 5A semifinal winner, Alexandria or Owatonna, who play at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Chanhassen’s defense turned over the Elk River offense at the Storm’s 4-yard line in the first quarter. But the Elks defense picked up the offense as senior defensive back Ben Hickman intercepted a pass and returned the ball 65 yards for a score and 7-6 second-quarter lead.
“We practice over and over again these drops, these drops,” Hickman said. “I turned and saw the route I had seen all week in practice, then I saw the ball. I looked up at the Jumbotron because I was worried about getting caught.”
Hamilton joked: “It’s always funny to hear that because I think I would trip and fall.”
Turning serious, Hamilton said: “It was a huge play that electrified our sideline.”
Elk River’s offensive swagger returned late in the second quarter as quarterback Levi Harris scored from 1 yard and produced a 14-6 halftime lead.
The second half went back and forth.
Junior Kade Bush trimmed Chanhassen’s deficit to 14-12 with his 3-yard scoring plunge. Elk River sophomore running back Carsyn Kleffman carried up the middle for a 17-yard score and a 21-12 lead. But the Storm weren’t finished.
They drew closer when Nathan Ramler hit James Kopfmann for a touchdown, making the score 21-19 with 1:44 on the clock, but that score went final.
The Elks completed a set: They ended the Storm's season with a loss and began it that way.