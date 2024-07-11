There's been an Eli's Food & Cocktails in downtown Minneapolis since 1960. That era ended after Pride weekend on June 30, when the neighborhood restaurant and bar quietly closed, employees at Eli's East confirmed to the Star Tribune. Eli's East will remain in operation.

Despite opening generations ago, Eli's (1225 Hennepin Av.) never felt like a time capsule kept under glass. Continually evolving, it always served every iteration and era of the surrounding neighborhood. Eli's was named as one of 40 restaurants that define Twin Cities dining by the Star Tribune.

Eli's embraced the craft cocktail revolution early on, and stocked interesting bottles of wine and craft brews. The ever-evolving specials board showed off the kitchen crew's creative prowess — especially with its wings.

Eli's expanded in 2012 to a second location at 815 E. Hennepin Av., Minneapolis.

Management did not respond to requests for more information. An unidentified employee said — and social media posts also hinted — that the decision was related to an inability to recover sales and traffic post-pandemic.