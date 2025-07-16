Sports

Eligibility of Wisconsin's Nyzier Fourqurean in question after appeals court reverses injunction

The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 9:11PM

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean's status for this coming season is now unclear after a federal appeals court overturned a preliminary injunction that granted him another year of NCAA eligibility.

Seventh Circuit judges ruled in a 2-1 decision rendered Wednesday to reverse the ruling by a lower court, after the NCAA appealed.

Fourqurean, a fifth-year senior, had argued that his first two college seasons at Division II Grand Valley State should not count toward his eligibility.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is expected to play again after winning his court case last year on the grounds that his two seasons at a junior college do not count. The NCAA is appealing that decision but granted a blanket waiver that will allow Pavia and other athletes who played at non-NCAA Division I schools prior to enrollment an extra year of eligibility if they were going to exhaust their eligibility this year.

The path forward for Fourqurean, a projected starter, is less clear with Wisconsin's season opener against Miami (Ohio) on Aug. 28 just over six weeks away. Messages sent to attorneys listed as his representatives in court documents, as well as spokespeople for Wisconsin football, were not immediately returned.

Fourqurean testified during a U.S. District Court hearing in February that he would make ''hundreds of thousands of dollars'' in name, image and likeness compensation if he were to play this season. After judge William Conley granted him the preliminary injunction, Fourqurean pulled out of NFL draft consideration and took part in spring practices.

