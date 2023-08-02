NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), down $9.06 to $127.06.
The maker of The Sims, Medal of Honor and other video games reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG), down $13.32 to $58.12.
The lawn and garden products company reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.
Humana Inc. (HUM), up $29.03 to $487.14.
The health insurer posted strong second-quarter financial results.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), up $1.66 to $28.12.
The food producer handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.
Parsons Corp. (PSN), up $4.63 to $54.14.
The software and infrastructure services provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Waters Corp. (WAT), up $20.60 to $295.
The maker of products used in drug discovery and development beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts.
CVS Health Corporation (CVS), up $2.81 to $76.76.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue.
Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), down $35.38 to $118.
The electricity generator maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.