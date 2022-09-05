DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman on Monday, authorities said. The state-run Oman News Agency announced the power cuts, describing the outage as a "partial blackout."
The "Oman Electricity Transmission Company is currently handling this blackout and the electricity will be restored gradually," the agency said, without elaborating on the cause.
It said the outages are affecting Muscat, the country's capital, and other areas. The agency added that officials hope to restore power in the next four hours.
The sultanate of Oman sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Liz Truss set to become UK prime minister
Britain's Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party's new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister.
World
7 killed in Hungary after train collides with vehicle
A train collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary early Monday, killing seven people, authorities said.
Business
Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman
Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman on Monday, authorities said. The state-run Oman News Agency announced the power cuts, describing the outage as a "partial blackout."
World
Tensions remain at war-threatened Ukrainian nuclear plant
Tension still gripped Europe's largest nuclear plant Monday, a day before U.N. inspectors were due to report on their efforts to avert a potential disaster at the Ukrainian site that has been engulfed by Russia's war on its neighbor.
Business
Germany to publish results of energy 'stress test'
Germany's government plans to publish the results on Monday of a highly anticipated study into how the country's energy sector will cope with possible shortages in the coming months.