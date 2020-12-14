One by one, Minnesota's 10 electors stood in the state House Chambers on Monday and announced their votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

State Patrol troopers and each elector's single allotted guest looked on as the Electoral College cast ballots for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a small, socially distant ceremony with heightened security.

"Today's events will hasten a transition of power in our country," Secretary of State Steve Simon said as he kicked off the voting process. "This meeting of the Electoral College in Minnesota, and in all other U.S. jurisdictions, will be the latest verification and validation that democracy worked in America in 2020."

The votes that formally determine the next president typically draw a bigger audience and little concern for disturbances. This year looked very different during the coronavirus pandemic and as President Donald Trump continues to challenge the election outcome.

Biden got 306 Electoral College votes in the November election, while Trump got 232. In Minnesota, each of the 10 electors kept their vow to select Biden, who defeated Trump by about 7 percentage points in Minnesota.

Simon said leading up to the Electoral College vote there was a chance people who disagree with the election results could try to interfere. In Michigan, state officials closed the Capitol and legislative offices Monday amid concerns about threats against Electoral College members.

Simon has repeatedly repudiated claims of massive voter fraud from Trump and some of his supporters. He stressed Monday that votes have been counted and results have been certified, and there should be a peaceful transition to the Biden administration.

Courts across the country have rejected lawsuits from Trump and some of his supporters, who have asserted without evidence that there had been massive voter fraud. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed an effort to overturn the election results in four key swing states that backed Biden.

Congress will tally the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

"Today you are literally making history," Simon told the electors Monday. "What you do today will survive you for as long as the United States of America exists."

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044