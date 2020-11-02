If you’re a politician, November is actually the cruelest month.

On election night, half of the candidates running will be faced with the brutal, time-honored American tradition of political humiliation known as the concession speech. There’s no escaping this ritual of self-abasement. Fail to publicly accept defeat and congratulate the winner and you’ll be called a sore loser and scorned for not acknowledging the judgment of the people. Be magnanimous in defeat and you might be remembered as a gracious loser who deserves a second look the next time around.

Though it’s the speech no politician wants to give, concession speeches often are memorable. While you’re waiting for the results of this year’s election, take our quiz of notable losing remarks — ranging from the churlish to the touching — from American history.