Election officials ask for more federal money but say voting is secure in their states

The appeal for more federal money comes as voting is about to begin in this year's presidential election and as the first absentee ballots were starting to be mailed to voters. The election process also has been coming under intense scrutiny around the country, fueled by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, his warnings without evidence that noncitizens will illegally vote this year and his ominous pledge to prosecute anyone involved in what he called ''rampant cheating" in this year's election.