Election officials are fighting a tsunami of voting conspiracy theories

''There is zero evidence of a machine flipping an individual's vote,'' he said. ''Are there elderly people whose hands shake and they probably hit the wrong button slightly and they didn't review their ballot properly before they printed it? That's the main situation we have seen. There is literally zero -- and I'm saying this to certain congresspeople in this state -- zero evidence of machines flipping votes. That claim was a lie in 2020 and it's a lie now.''