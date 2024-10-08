Election conspiracy theories fueled a push to hand-count votes, but doing so is risky and slow

In rural Nye County in Nevada, where volunteers in 2022 embarked on an unprecedented full hand-count of midterm votes, mismatched tallies led to recount after recount. After the first day of counting, the county clerk, Mark Kampf, estimated a discrepancy of nearly 25% between the hand and machine count, attributing it to human counting error. The painstakingly slow process was halted by the state's Supreme Court over concerns that early vote tallies could be leaked publicly.