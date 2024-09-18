Election 2024 Latest: Trump and Harris resume campaigning after apparent assassination attempt

Across the country, local election directors are beefing up their security in advance of Election Day on Nov. 5 to keep their workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won't be tampered with. Their concern isn't just theoretical. Election offices and those who run them have been targets of harassment and even death threats since the 2020 presidential election, primarily by people acting on former President Donald Trump's lies that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud or rigged voting machines.