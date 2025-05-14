El Salvador president announces 'foreign agents' proposal, fueling concerns of crackdown on dissent

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said he's pushing forward a ''foreign agents'' bill that critics say would deal another blow to civil society and independent journalistic organizations as the popular president tightens his control three years into a crackdown against gangs.
While Bukele announced few details of the proposal Tuesday night, the president wrote on X that the bill would include a 30% tax on donations to non-governmental organizations, some of which have long criticized his government for moves they assert are undemocratic. Because Bukele's party has a firm grip on control of the country's congress, he will likely face few hurdles in jamming the legislation through.
It resembles a similar proposal championed by Bukele in 2021, which collapsed under the weight of international criticism. But critics say the Salvadoran leader – adored by American right-wing figures – has become emboldened by his recent political alliance with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Juan Pappier, Americas director for Human Rights Watch, warned that it falls in line with measures passed by autocratic governments to crack down on dissent, citing laws in Nicaragua, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus and China.
''Passing foreign actors legislation is a classic move in the autocrats' playbook. There's nothing creative or innovative about this,'' Pappier said. ''This is a way of stigmatizing organizations that receive foreign funding and of limiting their work.''
In nearby Nicaragua, the government in an all-out crackdown on dissent has used such laws to shut down or outlaw at least 3,500 NGOs since mass social protests erupted in 2018. Among them were a scouting association and a rotary club.
Bukele's proposal comes after hundreds of people peacefully protesting an eviction order in front of Bukele's house were met with a violent response by police, which detained at least two people. The leader quickly cast blame on civil society groups and announced the measure on his social media.
''Yesterday we witnessed how humble people were manipulated by self-proclaimed leftist groups and globalist NGOs, whose only real goal is to attack the government,'' he wrote.