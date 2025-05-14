El Salvador president announces 'foreign agents' proposal, fueling concerns of crackdown on dissent

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street, holding on to most of the gains they made earlier in the week after the U.S. and China declared a temporary cease-fire in their trade war. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. Most stocks in the index lost ground, but solid gains for several heavyweight technology companies like Nvidia helped pull the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. American Eagle Outfitters sank 6.4% after becoming the latest company to pull its financial forecasts. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.