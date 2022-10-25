SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Police in El Salvador said Tuesday they have arrested 11 alleged members of a migrant trafficking ring that charged as much as $15,000 to smuggle migrants to the United States.
Prosecutors said in a report the traffickers charged dozens of migrants between $10,000 and $15,000 to make the trip. The higher amount was charged for taking unaccompanied children across Guatemala and Mexico to the U.S.
Prosecutors said they raided 16 properties near the border with Guatemala, and seized money, drugs and vehicles.
Some 2.5 million Salvadorans live in the United States, and tens of thousands more go north every year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia's forces.
World
Swedes find 17th century sister vessel to famed Vasa warship
Marine archaeologists in Sweden say they have found the sister vessel of a famed 17th century warship that sank on its maiden voyage and is now on display in a popular Stockholm museum.
World
Russia, Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel ceremony
The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year's Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine.
World
Brazilian voters bombarded with misinformation before vote
Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation less than a week before they pick their next leader.
World
UK's Sunak is first PM of color, but equality fight not over
Harmeet Singh Gill was excited to hear that Rishi Sunak would become Britain's first prime minister of color — news that came as he celebrated the Diwali festival in a London neighborhood sometimes called Little India.