El Comandante Hernández leads ‘Tree Army' in defense of Mexico City's trees

This is El Ejercito de Arboles — The Tree Army — and Hernández is El Comandante, its commander. Hernández, a community activist who developed a following over years of tackling the city's problems in humorous online posts, launched The Tree Army in May in response to growing complaints from his followers about vandalized trees in their neighborhoods. Its mission is to protect and improve Mexico City's urban forest, whether it's chipping away at unauthorized concrete, confronting illegal cutting or planting trees in areas of need.