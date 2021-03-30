Eight players with Minnesota ties, including six who played for the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic team, were named to the roster for Team USA for the World Championship from May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

Making the roster are former Gophers Megan Bozek and Lee Stecklein on defense, and Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle, and former Minnesota Duluth standout Sydney Brodt at forward.

Stecklein, Brandt, Brodt, Cameranesi, Kessel and Pannek played for the 2018 Olympic gold medalist and are joined by Pyeongchang teammates Alex Cavalini and Nicole Hensley in goal; Cayla Barnes, Kacey Bellamy and Megan Keller on defense; and Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight at forward.