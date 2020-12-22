Linebacker Eric Kendricks remained sidelined during Tuesday's practice as one of eight Vikings players unable to take the field on a short week ahead of Friday in New Orleans.

Kendricks has missed the past three games due to a calf injury, and coach Mike Zimmer had no update on the All-Pro linebacker when asked Tuesday. An additional problem for the Vikings is two other linebackers — Troy Dye and Todd Davis — were also sidelined. Dye was knocked out of Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Bears in the third quarter with a concussion.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), Kendricks (calf), running back Alexander Mattison (concussion), Dye (concussion), fullback C.J. Ham (quad), Davis (ribs), defensive tackle Armon Watts (ankle) and defensive end Jalyn Holmes (groin) did not practice.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who played through the end of Sunday's loss and intercepted Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with a foot injury, was limited in practice.

The Vikings actually get an extra day during the annual short week, which is typically a Sunday to Thursday turnaround, giving players a normal off day on Monday.

"Monday, we were able to be off or do what you needed to do on your own to get ready," Cousins said. "It's always a challenge mentally and physically on a short week. You've got to get your body ready to go and be fresh for Friday, and you also mentally have to pick up a lot of volume of football on very few full-speed reps and with less time to learn it, so the mental and physical really test you on a short week, and we're in the middle of that right now."