A pod of eight teams gathering in Omaha, the temporary alignment of East and West Divisions and a two-part, 26-game regular-season schedule are the highlights of the 2020-21 National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s return-to-play plans announced Friday.

In an effort to limit travel and avoid the spread of COVID-19, the conference will begin play Dec. 1 with all eight teams gathering in Omaha for 40 games at Nebraska Omaha’s Baxter Arena. Each team will play 10 games over the first three weeks of December.

Eight of the games in Omaha will be against cross-division opponents. The East Division consists of Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan, while the West Division will have Colorado College, Denver, Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota.

Following a two-week break, the NCHC schedule will resume with intra-division weekend series starting Jan. 1 and running through March 6. There will be 16 games in this portion of the schedule, with all divisional foes playing eight home games and eight road games. Bye weekends have been built into the schedule to allow for flexibility.

The NCHC also said at this time there are no plans to change the format of its conference tournament.

“Throughout the past eight months we have learned to adjust and think creatively about how we live our personal and professional lives,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement. “I’m proud of our membership for their entrepreneurial spirit to build a concept grounded in health and safety that we believe gives a group of deserving student-athletes the best opportunity to conduct a successful season.”

During the three weeks in Omaha, medical support and COVID-19 testing for players, staff and officials in the pod will be conducted through the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Medical protocols and testing strategies are being developed with top medical professionals from UNMC and the Global Center for Health Security.

“Given the myriad challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created, this unique approach to scheduling should optimize the chances for a safe and successful hockey season,” Nebraska Omaha athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “We have a great partner in the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who will help us take all of the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff in the Pod.”

With the play in the pod taking place during the first three weeks of December, some NCHC schools will have completed their fall semesters, while others will offer most of their classes remotely. Any academic support needed by players while in the pod will be provided by Nebraska Omaha. Game schedules in the pod will be created with each school’s final examination period in mind, limiting teams’ competition schedule during a school’s scheduled final exam week.

The complete schedule, along with COVID-19 testing plans, will be announced later. Any decision on nonconference games also will be made later.