T Josh Jones, Houston: He’ll need some time to develop in the NFL, but his size and mobility make him an intriguing fit as a tackle who can handle professional pass rushers and get out to block in the Vikings’ outside zone scheme.

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan: Might be the best interior lineman in the draft. If the Vikings are looking for a player to plug in at guard, Ruiz has the footwork to fit in (though he’d likely need some time to adjust to powerful interior pass rushers).

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU: In a deep wide receiver class, the LSU product could be one of the best receivers left on the board by the time they pick. He can play in a number of spots, but could excel as a slot receiver in the NFL.

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU: The question might be whether Gladney (5-10, 191 pounds) is big enough to play outside, but he’s the same height and two pounds heavier than cornerback Mike Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2018.

CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah: The fact Johnson has had three shoulder surgeries already could concern some teams, but he fits as a press-man cornerback who plays with the physical nature Mike Zimmer typically wants in his corners.

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU: Another physical corner who won’t get pushed around. He missed all of the 2017 season after falsifying a urine sample in a PED test, and there are questions about whether he’ll turn into an elite corner in the NFL.

CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson: He got roasted in the national championship game against LSU, but at 6-1 and 198 pounds, he’s got prototypical size. The Vikings likely would have some work to do with Terrell on his footwork in the NFL.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State: Gross-Matos could pique the Vikings’ interest as a pass rusher whose dimensions (6-5, 266 pounds, 34-inch arms) closely mirror Danielle Hunter’s. He could turn into the team’s next productive pass rusher.





















