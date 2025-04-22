Eight Minnesotans charged with racketeering after 44 burglaries for pulltab cash netting $200,000

The pulltab prowlers left nothing to chance.
Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court last week allege that a group of eight men stole more than $200,000 of charitable gaming proceeds from 2023-2024. They were well organized with lengthy criminal histories and a ring leader scouting VFWs, American Legions and various other bar and restaurant locations in every nook and cranny of the Twin Cities metro area.
They would arrive after bar close wearing ski masks, wielding sledgehammers and go for the safe. No one got hurt and most of the money was earmarked for youth athletic associations.
They allegedly hit the Wild Boar in Hopkins for more than $20,000; they broke into American Legions in St. Louis Park, Chanhassen, Monticello, Howard Lake, Stillwater, North St. Paul and Apple Valley; VFWs in Rochester, North St. Paul and Forest Lake; Willy McCoy’s and Sports Page in Bloomington and Wildcats in Eagan twice.
They got more than $17,000 from the Cowboy Jack’s in Ostego; broke into Blainbrook Bowl in Blaine; Welsch’s Big Ten Tavern in Arden Hills; Big Louie’s in New Brighton; Bogart’s in Apple Valley; Mama G’s in Maple Grove; The Clover in Rosemount; Farmington Lanes; Hudy’s Cafe in Champlin and the Wild Boar in Oakdale.
The safe inside Full Tilt in Bloomington was taken with $18,367 inside, targeted for the Jefferson Athletic Foundation; they stole cash from the Bungalow Inn in Lakeland and Stout’s in Falcon Heights. They broke into four locations in Maplewood: the Crooked Pint, Johnny’s Kitchen & Bar, Keller Golf Course and McCarron’s Pub & Grill.
They broke a glass window at Broadway Bar & Pizza in Plymouth and got away with $13,807. They broke into Gallagher’s Bar and Dunham’s West in West St. Paul; Country Lounge in Gem Lake; Fairbault Country Club; Kelly’s Korner in Centerville; Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis; Cherry Pitt in St. Paul; Monie’s Bar in Maple Plain; Hawks Sports Bar & Grill in Monticello; then four of the men were arrested as they allegedly cased JJ’s Clubhouse in Golden Valley in February 2024.
Not every burglary resulted in stolen money, but the charges state that many did, including 11 that each netted more than $10,000 in cash.