Eight killed in latest shooting near Israeli and US-supported aid site in Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded on Sunday in a shooting near Israeli- and U.S.-supported food distribution points in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials. Witnesses blamed the Israeli military, which did not immediately comment.
The war in Gaza is still raging, more than 20 months after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack ignited it. That attack also set off a chain of events that led to Israel's surprise attack on Iran on Friday.
The witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire around dawn toward crowds of desperate Palestinians heading to two aid sites in Rafah. Experts and aid workers say Israel's blockade and military campaign have caused widespread hunger and raised the risk of famine.
The shooting happened hundreds of meters (yards) away from the sites, which are operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group that Israel and the United States hope will replace the U.N.-run system of aid distribution. The United Nations has rejected the new system, saying it violates humanitarian principles.
There have been near-daily shootings near the sites since they opened last month. Witnesses say Israeli forces have repeatedly fired on the crowds and health officials say scores have been killed. The military has acknowledged firing warning shots at what it says were suspects approaching its forces.
''There were wounded, dead, and martyrs,'' Ahmed al-Masri told The Associated Press on Sunday as he returned from one of the sites empty-handed. ''It's a trap.''
Umm Hosni al-Najjar said she joined the crowd heading to the aid point in Rafah's Tal al-Sultan neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. She said the shooting began as people were advancing to the site a few minutes after her arrival.
''There were many wounded and martyrs," she said. ''No one was able to evacuate them.''