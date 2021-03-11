NCAA INDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Six individuals and a women's relay team will represent the Gophers at this weekend's NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Arkansas. The Gophers women enter the meet as newly crowned Big Ten champions, while two men qualifiers will compete one final time before the indoor track program shuts down.

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Randal Tyson Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: All sessions will be livestreamed on ESPN3. Finals will be shown on tape delay Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

Gophers women: After rolling to its fifth Big Ten indoor team title two weeks ago, the Gophers women's team will send multiple league champions to the NCAAs. Amira Young (60 meters, 200 meters), Allison Gerads (pentathlon) and Tess Keysers (weight throw) all won their events at the Big Ten meet. Bethany Hasz took the Big Ten title in the 3,000 but has opted to run the 5,000 at the NCAAs. The women's 4x400 relay team of Jayla Campbell, Janielle Josephs, Val Larson and Abigail Schaaffe also enters the NCAA meet as Big Ten champion after winning the title in a season-best time of 3 minutes, 35.51 seconds, second-fastest in program history.

Gophers men: Alec Basten and Kaleb Siekmeier will be the last Gophers to compete for NCAA indoor titles, following the university's decision in October to discontinue men's indoor track after this season. Basten will run the 3,000 and 5,000; he was eighth in the 3,000 and third in the 5,000 at the Big Ten meet. Siekmeier finished as the Big Ten runner-up in the weight throw. The Gophers, whose indoor track program began in 1911, will continue to sponsor men's outdoor track.

RACHEL BLOUNT