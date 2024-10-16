A grand museum displaying Egypt's ancient treasures is opening for a trial run

Eras that will be exhibited in the main galleries include the Third Intermediate Period (about 1070-664 B.C.), Late Period (664-332 B.C.), Graeco-Roman Period (332 B.C.-395 A.D.), New Kingdom (1550-1070 B.C.), Middle Kingdom (2030-1650 B.C.), and Old Kingdom (2649-2130 B.C.). One of the halls displays statues of ''Elite of the King,'' members of the royal family and high-ranking officials who worked in the army, priesthood, and the government.